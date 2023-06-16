PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — The United States House Energy and Commerce Committee held a field hearing at Pinehurst Townhall on Friday.

Congressional leaders listened to testimony from a Duke Energy leader about the December power grid attack in Moore County. The attack crippled the electric grid for days and impacted 45,000 customers in the county.

“This is a challenging thing for our whole industry,” Jeff Brooks, spokesperson for Duke Energy said.

Brooks said the power company is making changes as grid attackers become more sophisticated.

“Ways we can get essential equipment closer to the areas that we need it, to use mobile technology where we can. Plus, any deterrent measures we can in place,” Brooks said.

Republican Congressman Richard Hudson lives in Moore County and was part of the hearing. He said adding cameras and walls to substations and bringing grids back online faster are just some solutions.

“But that’s not enough,” Hudson said.

Many times, parts and components for damaged power grid equipment aren’t readily available.

“The question is do we need to look at some kind of public-private partnership with the federal government, to stockpile parts,” Hudson said.

Still, no one has been arrested for the attacks. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is still sifting through trips. The sheriff said he hasn’t received much support from the FBI with the case.

“I did not get the help I thought I would get,” Sheriff Ronnie Fields said.

“I’m not satisfied with the cooperation and the work of the FBI. I think the FBI needs to do more,” Hudson said.

FBI Charlotte Office responded with the following statement to CBS17 News:

“FBI agents and task force officers responded to the scene in Moore County within hours of the electrical substation shootings to support the Sheriff’s Office and Duke Energy. Since that attack, we have conducted hundreds of interviews, followed numerous leads, and processed all available evidence at the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. FBI special agents, task force officers, intelligence analysts, and other professional staff employees remain actively assigned to investigate this case. The FBI continues to offer a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting at the two electrical substations. Call 1-800- CALL FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.”