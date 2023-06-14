DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The fastest-growing sport in America is getting more attention in Durham.

As the president of the Durham Area Pickleball Players, Sandi Metz is used to playing on rundown, makeshift courts.

“We have to go to other places to play on dedicated courts,” she said at a May city council meeting. “There’s courts in Chapel Hill. There’s courts in Raleigh. I go to Apex.”

Last week, the Durham city council approved nearly $750,000 of funding for the construction of 12 new pickleball courts at Piney Wood Park.

“Not only is it super fun, but it builds community,” Metz said. “And that’s the most amazing thing about it.”

The sport combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. So players use a paddle.

“We were already on to this pickleball craze even before the movement was afoot amongst our residents to start pressing us for it,” Durham Mayor Pro Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton told CBS 17. “So we’re happy to do it.”

Construction at Piney Wood Park is already underway.

“What I can say, it won’t be long before you won’t have to leave Durham to get a good pickleball game in,” Middleton said. “And I’m looking for any instructors out there.”

That’s music to the ears of Metz and her local group of about 1,500 players.

“We’ve been wishing and looking forward to, desperately, to the courts at Piney Wood,” Metz said.