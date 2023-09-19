HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is facing several charges in Hoke County after deputies say they pulled him over in his truck earlier this week.

According to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, detectives conducted a traffic stop on Joshua Caleb Hunt in his Ford truck on the 600 block of Gillis Hill Road on Friday. After pulling him over, detectives say they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

After searching the truck, detectives found marijuana, a 9mm handgun and items of paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Hunt, who’s a convicted felon, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia as well as possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

He’s being held in the Hoke County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.