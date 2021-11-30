Convicted NC felon out on early release is found with 16 illegal guns, Nash County deputies say

Brian Keith Rogers in a photo from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon was found with 16 guns at his home last week, Nash County deputies said Tuesday.

The incident happened on Nov. 24 when deputies received a tip that illegal firearms were being kept at a home in the 10000 block of Old Lewis School Road in Middlesex, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities visited the house and began speaking with a man there and noticed “numerous firearms were immediately seen in plain view,” the news release said.

Brian Keith Rogers, who was talking with deputies, is a convicted felon and was on early limited confined release from the North Carolina Department of Corrections as of Feb. 16, officials said.

“Detectives immediately applied for a search warrant for the residence which led to the seizure of 16 illegally possessed firearms and assorted ammunition,” the news release said.

Rogers, 41, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, deputies said.

Rogers was turned back over to the North Carolina Department of Corrections and taken back to Central Prison in Raleigh for violating the terms of his early release, the news release said.

No other information was released.