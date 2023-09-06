RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With record-breaking temperatures continuing to reach the upper 90s into September, Wake County is offering temporary cooling stations for relief.

“With heat indexes possibly reaching 104 degrees by the middle of the week, we want to encourage anyone who doesn’t have a place to take shelter to visit one of our cooling stations if they need to,” said Joshua Creighton, Deputy Director, Fire Services & Emergency Management.

Here are the times and locations to visit in order to cool off:

Tuesday, noon-5:15 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, noon-closing time

Wednesday and Thursday, normal operating hours

Wake County Public Libraries locations

Check online or call the local library for site-specific information as times may vary.

EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, are not available as cooling stations.

Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

Adults older than 65 and children younger than four, people with medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk on hot days. As always, it’s encouraged to drink a lot of water and stay out of the sun. Check on neighbors who may be at high risk and ensure they have access to a cool place and water.

People are encouraged to: