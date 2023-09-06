RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With record-breaking temperatures continuing to reach the upper 90s into September, Wake County is offering temporary cooling stations for relief.
“With heat indexes possibly reaching 104 degrees by the middle of the week, we want to encourage anyone who doesn’t have a place to take shelter to visit one of our cooling stations if they need to,” said Joshua Creighton, Deputy Director, Fire Services & Emergency Management.
Here are the times and locations to visit in order to cool off:
Tuesday, noon-5:15 p.m.
Wednesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m.
- Wake County Health & Human Services, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh
- Wake County Health & Human Services Center at Departure, 5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh
- Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon
- Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest
- Southern Regional Center, 130 N Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina
- Western Health and Human Services Center, 111 James Jackson Ave., Cary
Tuesday, noon-closing time
Wednesday and Thursday, normal operating hours
- Wake County Public Libraries locations
Check online or call the local library for site-specific information as times may vary.
EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, are not available as cooling stations.
Staying Safe in Extreme Heat
Adults older than 65 and children younger than four, people with medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk on hot days. As always, it’s encouraged to drink a lot of water and stay out of the sun. Check on neighbors who may be at high risk and ensure they have access to a cool place and water.
People are encouraged to:
- Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun;
- Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible;
- Familiarize themselves with the medical conditions that can result from over-exposure to heat, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke;
- Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat and take frequent breaks; and
- Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.