RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — W. Rob Lewis II will serve as a district court judge in northeastern North Carolina.

Lewis — who will serve District 6, which covers Halifax and Northampton counties along with Bertie and Hertford — was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to replace Brenda Branch, who was elected a superior court judge, the governor’s office said Thursday.

“Judge Rob Lewis brings years of experience on the bench, in his law practice and throughout his community,” Cooper said. “I’m thankful for his willingness to serve once again as a district court judge in our state.”

Lewis is currently a partner at a personal injury firm in northeastern North Carolina and previously served as chief district court judge and district court judge, according to a news release.

Lewis earned two degrees from State University of New York at Brockport and his law degree from the University of Cincinnati. He also received a master’s of theology from the Roanoke Theological Seminary.