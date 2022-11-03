CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — The Creedmoor Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that are believed to have stolen two catalytic converters.

At 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police said two suspects removed a catalytic converter from a work truck using a cordless saw in the 500 block of North Durham Avenue.

A third suspect was caught on surveillance video driving the suspect’s vehicle. Police said the suspects were last seen in the area in a 2014-17 champagne-silver Chevy Malibu with chrome wheels.

The catalytic converter theft suspects (Creedmoor Police)

The suspect vehicle (Creedmoor Police)

Anyone with information on this case or similar cases are asked to call the Creedmoor Police Department at 919-528-1515 or call Granville County Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Callers do not have to give their names or personal information and all callers are kept anonymous.