WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 72nd Wilson County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale brought 98 participants to the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Pigs and cattle were brought to the fairgrounds on Wednesday to prepare for the show and sale activities.

A pig costume contest, local celebrity show and swine and steer livestock judging contests were all held on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, 4-H livestock project presenters participated in showing their pigs and steer in classes that judged both the animal and the participant.

McLane Sharp keeps his eye on the judge during the senior showmanship portion of Thursday’s competition.

At the end of the day on Thursday, each presenter showed their animal for the final time during the auction. All proceeds from the auction are provided to the kids as scholarship donations.

Watch the video to see more pigs in costumes and learn more about the event.