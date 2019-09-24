Cotton Picked: Wrongful rape conviction links two lives together 35 years later

An unthinkable crime in the dead of night changed the lives of two people in central North Carolina.

One, the innocent victim of rape. The other, the innocent man who went to prison accused of that rape. It happened back in 1984. Now 35 years later, Jennifer Thompson and Ronald Cotton are forever linked, telling their story of victimization, discovery, forgiveness, and strength.

That all began when Cotton, was picked.

​July 28, 1984, two lives collided in Burlington, N.C. One, a promising college student raped in her bedroom. The other, the accused. A 22-year-old restaurant worker claiming his innocence.

It’s a claim that detectives didn’t buy.​

“I heard something in the room with me. I tried to figure out was I dreaming this or was it actually happening?​”, remembered Jennifer Thompson. “Then something brushed against my left arm and when I woke up I saw the top of a man’s head beside my mattress.” Thompson said. ​

​”I was approaching the apartment and I noticed my mother’s boyfriend standing outside. And once I got so many feet from the door he said: ‘Ron the cops been looking for you’. I said for what? He said ‘for rape’,”​ Ronald Cotton said as he walked me through his story.

“By the time I pick him out of the physical lineup, I am told good job as to who you picked out of the photograph,” said Thompson.

“She wrote the number down on a piece of paper and showed it to the detective. He took it over and showed it to my attorney. My attorney, when he dropped his head I knew I was picked.”​ Said Cotton.

​Ronald Cotton was convicted of raping Thompson as well as another woman. A conviction normally brings closure. But for Thompson and Cotton, it didn’t end there.​

“I was approaching the apartment and I noticed my mother’s boyfriend standing outside. And once I got so many feet from the door he said: ‘Ron the cops been looking for you’. I said for what? He said for rape.”​ ROnald cotton

“My life was forever changed. I mean I could never go back to who I have been an hour before I was raped. So everything in my life was gone,” Thompson said.​

“In your heart you know and the good Lord up above know, but convincing others you know is difficult at times. You know everybody is believing the person that the crime was committed upon,” ​Cotton said with a sigh.

​Cotton’s punishment was two life sentences, plus 54 years. ​

​”So I went in and they strip-searched me and they sprayed some kind of liquid on me,” Cotton said. “I got a shower and I was issued my prison outfit.”​

​With Cotton now behind bars, Thompson, a rape survivor was trying to do just that. Survive. ​

​​”For the next 11 years, I was kinda in this place where I was just trying to make sense of my world. I became a mother and my life was changed,”​ she said.

​And for Cotton, he continued to profess his innocence.

​”I had been watching the OJ Simpson trial and they got to talking about DNA. When they were talking about DNA and all this blood and that, you could take a DNA test and get it 99% accurate whether it was you or not you,”​ he said.

​Cotton wrote his lawyers, asked for a DNA test and the request was granted. Two months later, he got the results from the warden.​

“He said I got some good news for ya. I said what’s that? He said well your DNA test came back saying that you’re an innocent man,” he said. “And you’re going home in the morning,” Cotton remembered.​

​Exoneration after 11 years of his life lost for a rape he didn’t commit. Many people would’ve been angry at the system, at the police, at his accuser. But not Cotton.​

“I tell people today, you need to love, live, and forgive. I said I know it’s easier said than done but it was easy for me.”​ He said.

​But the exoneration of Ronald Cotton left Jennifer Thompson devastated.​

“Paralyzed me. The exoneration paralyzed me. It’s suffocated me in ways that it’s hard for me to talk about because the world then begins to blame me for the wrongful conviction,”​ Thompson said.

Part two of this series is a digital exclusive. You can watch it on CBS17.com. In part two, we dig into the process behind Ronald Cotton’s conviction. How an eyewitness could get it all wrong, and how Cotton’s exoneration lead to Thompson being victimized once again. Be sure to watch part two on our website, before tuning in for part three Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. on CBS17.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now