PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) – Excitement can be felt throughout Pinehurst as the countdown is on for the 2024 U.S. Open Championship.

Pinehurst No. 2 will host the championship in June 2024. Even though the action doesn’t start for another 12 months, preparations are already happening.

“The towns are getting ready. They are sprucing up the downtown,” Natalie Hawkins, President of Moore County Economic Development Partnership said.

Hawkins said hotels in Moore County are nearly full. Around 35,000 to 40,000 people are expected to be in Pinehurst for the week-long event. It’s expected to have an economic impact statewide or more than $300 million.

“That includes people who stay in Raleigh, fly into Charlotte, RDU, Greensboro,” Hawkins said.

The last U.S. Open held in Pinehurst was in 2014. Hawkins said it created $8.5 million in local and state sales tax, and $136 million in visitors pending. Local law enforcement is already working to make sure security measures are in place.

Bob Farren, Director of Golf Course Maintenance at Pinehurst Resort, is busy making sure the courses are ready. Pinehurst is expected to open new course No. 10 just in time for the championship.

“We been planning since 2014. That’s always our hope. We are always measuring things measuring people’s excitement, what’s comfortable and what’s not. Things that we can tweak and make things better,” Farren said.

The U.S. Open returns to the sandhills as the United States Golf Association makes Pinehurst its new home and welcomes back the World Golf Hall of Fame.

“It’s just a great time to be at Pinehurst,” Farren said.

“When we are on the world stage during the U.S. Open Championship generates a lot of interest for people who want to come and live here,” Hawkins said.