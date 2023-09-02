HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County authorities are warning about counterfeit money being used at “numerous businesses.”

On Saturday afternoon, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert that deputies had responded to many businesses regarding fake money.

Photo from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said $100 bills that are actually “movie prop” money are “being passed” at many businesses.

Printed on the bills found in Halifax County are “For Motion Picture Use Only” and “This is not Legal Tender” — among other markings, officials said.

Deputies posted a photo of a “movie prop” $100 that was seized by the sheriff’s office.

“With the busy holiday weekend upon us, the sheriff’s office would like for the community to take heed of receiving these bills,” the news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.