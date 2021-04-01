Counties across NC facing growing need for substitute teachers as pandemic continues

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It might be spring break for some school districts in North Carolina, but the need for substitute teachers continues to grow.

Counties across the state have seen a decline in the number of available substitute teachers since the pandemic began and after more than a year, some are still in need.

“Due to the global pandemic we find ourselves needing to support our schools with qualified substitute teachers,” said Erika Newkirk, senior executive director of human resources for the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district.

Newkirk says the district is looking to fill at least 25 long-term substitute positions and dozens of short-term assignments. All are in-person learning positions.

A spokesperson for Cumberland County Schools says they have a critical need for substitute teachers as well, to address daily teacher absences.

Chris Lucas is a teacher at Cape Fear Valley High School.

“We cover each other’s classes from colleague to colleague and while that can be stressful, since we’ve been virtual though it has been a little bit easier. If we do get pulled in to cover someone else’s class then usually the kids are on cruise control,” said Lucas.

Lucas believes this could entice more people to sign up for subbing as many students in the district have opted to stay in remote learning.

Although school officials in Chapel Hill- Carrboro are looking for in-person subs, Newkirk says with more people getting shots, she’s hopeful more will feel comfortable being inside the classroom.

“With the vaccines being able to be rolled out quicker and having our educators be a priority it will definitely help the comfort level of substitutes,” said Newkirk.

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district is hosting a virtual job fair Tuesday, April 6, from 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Click this Webex Events link to attend. The password to join the meeting is “join.”

To qualify, you must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or equivalent, have 48 college credits, and complete the online application.