HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say they seized enough fentanyl to “kill every citizen in Halifax and Northampton counties” while searching a Garysburg house.

Agents of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, the sheriff’s HEAT Team members, and the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division said Monday they executed the warrant May 4 in the 300 block of Warner Bridge Road.

Upon arrival at the residence along with assistance from a Halifax County sheriff’s agent and a K-9, about 345 grams of fentanyl and a heroin/fentanyl mixture, liquid horse tranquilizer, paraphernalia, ammunition, extended high capacity magazines, pill capsules, and a stolen handgun from Edgecombe County were seized, according to deputies.

The target of the investigation, Lorenizo “Zo” Simmons, was not home at the time. Northampton County narcotics agents obtained warrants in this case, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

Simmons is also known to frequent the Rocky Mount and Nash County areas. If you know his whereabouts please call your local law enforcement agency or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444 or halifaxcountycrimestoppers.com