Couple finds human remains while exploring Lee County land they were looking to buy, sheriff’s office says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A couple exploring land in Lee County that they were thinking of purchasing found human remains on Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

The remains were found around 1 p.m. in a heavily wooded area near Carbonton and Pickard roads in Sanford. They have since been recovered by Central Carolina Hospital EMS, the sheriff’s office said.

There was no information available on the sex, race, or any other identifying characteristics. The North Carolina State Medical Examiners Office will conduct an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is active.