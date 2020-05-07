Cousin of Wilson murder suspect also facing murder charge in weekend shooting, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Wilson this past weekend, police announced Thursday.

Telly Parker (Wilson Police Department)

Telly S. Parker, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in connection with the May 2 murder of Amaru C. Carroll-Lee, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Selma Street just before 10 p.m. and located Caroll-Lee suffering a gunshot wound.

First responders attempted lifesaving efforts but Carroll-Lee died at the scene, police said.

Terry Parker (Wilson Police Department)

Telly Parker is the cousin of another man who was charged in Carroll-Lee’s murder on May 3 – 44-year-old Terry L. Parker, according to officials.

Terry Parker is facing the same charges as his cousin.

Both are now being held in jail without bond.

The case is still under investigation.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

