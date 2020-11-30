Cousin speaks out after man shot by Harnett County deputy while fleeing traffic stop

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County deputy has been placed on administrative leave after investigators say he shot a man during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

According to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was performing a traffic stop on a care at the intersection of Highland Forest and Alpine drives in Sanford.

Desmond Brewington said he was in the car with his cousin Bernard Carnegie when the deputy stopped them around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

“We was coming from a relatives house and police get behind us and pulled us over,” said Brewington.

Brewington said the deputy stopped them for not having the license plate properly lit.

“He [the deputy] asked us to step out the car, we step out the car and he searches my cousin and tells me to come around my side and searches me. Then at that point, my cousin ran,” Brewington said.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy then chased him through several yards before firing shots.

“I didn’t hear no ‘stop, hault,’ no taser, none of that type of stuff — he just started shooting,” Brewington said of not hearing any verbal commands from the deputy.

Neighbors told CBS 17 they heard around six or seven gunshots. One of the bullets hit Carnegie.

His family said he was taken to Cape Fear Medical Center and is expected to recover.

“I guess he was probably feeling like ‘he’s gonna shoot me,’ so he’s gonna run,” Berline Brewington said when asked why her nephew would run from police.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said investigators collected the deputy’s gun for evidence, and found another weapon at the scene.

But, Brewington said he and Carnegie didn’t have any weapons.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead on this investigation.

As standard protocol, the deputy involved was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.