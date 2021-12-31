COVID-19 case surge impacting staffers at Triangle hospitals with hundreds not at work

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just as universities and colleges across North Carolina are making adjustments due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, local hospitals are doing the same.

UNC Health released a statement to CBS 17 Friday about workers who are impacted by COVID-19.

UNC Health officials said they have more than 530 employees who are out due to COVID-19, including some who have known exposure in the community and some who have tested positive.

“We urge everyone to get vaccinated and boosted, and to keep wearing masks. Those are the most important tools we have to avoid serious illness, hospitalizations and death. It also will help ease the strain all of the state’s hospitals are experiencing,” a statement from UNC Health said.

“Despite ongoing staffing challenges during this pandemic, UNC Health continues to provide excellent care for all of our patients. As we’ve done previously, we will adjust our operations as needed, such as reducing non-emergency surgeries and shifting resources.”

Friday WakeMed said it had 116 WakeMed employees who are out due to a COVID-19 exposure or positive COVID test. That equates to a little more than 1 percent of the health system’s 10,000+ employees. This applies to both clinical and non-clinical staff, WakeMed officials said.

Duke Health said Friday it currently has around 650 staff members not working who have been infected or exposed.

All three hospital systems have a vaccine requirement for employees.