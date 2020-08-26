COVID-19 cluster confirmed at Moore County elementary school

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) – A COVID-19 cluster was confirmed at Robbins Elementary after six staff members tested positive for the virus, the health department said.
The staff members who tested positive are in isolation and one class of students will be quarantined for 14 days.
Those students will take part in remote learning during their quarantine period.
A “cluster” is defined as five or more cases over a 14-day period with linkage between cases.
Moore County Schools is holding classes both in person and virtually.
