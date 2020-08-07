COVID-19 outbreaks detected at 2 long-term care facilities in Moore County, officials say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County health officials announced Friday that two COVID-19 outbreaks had been detected at long-care health facilities in the county.

The new outbreaks were identified at a rehab center in Carthage and a nursing home Pinehurst, officials said in the news release from Moore County Public Safety.

A staff member and a resident of The Greens at Pinehurst, a nursing home on Rattlesnake Trail, were confirmed positive for the COVID-19 disease, the news release said.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Testing for all residents and staff of The Greens at Pinehurst will begin Monday.

The other outbreak was detected at Peak Resources Pinelake, a rehabilitation center, the news release said.

Four staffers and one resident tested positive for COVID-19 at Peak Resources, which had one staff member test positive on July 24.

That positive result promoted testing of everyone at the facility, officials said.

There have now been six outbreaks at long-term care centers in Moore County.

In total, there have been 972 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moore County since the pandemic began.

More headlines from CBS17.com: