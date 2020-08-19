COVID-19 pandemic making living with Alzheimer’s even more difficult

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– The coronavirus pandemic has complicated things for a lot of people, but it’s been especially hard for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers.

Katherine Lambert, regional leader for the Alzheimer’s Association, says having to cope with this illness during a pandemic is tough for all parties involved.

“If your loved one is in a long term care facility, you haven’t been able to visit, so you’re dealing with new issues around isolation many have chosen to bring their loved ones back into their home and care for them, which has created yet a whole other set of challenges for families,” said Lambert.

The Alzheimer’s Association has two big events coming up this year.

The Dementia Education Conference will be offered virtually this year. Anyone can participate and it’s going to offer a lot of information for those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“We have a fantastic keynote speaker, Dr. Heather Snyder, who’s going to talk about the latest in Alzheimer’s research. We have three different break-out sessions with topics ranging from legal to financial to what’s happening on the public policy front, to navigating this in your own family, and then a great closing session on resiliency from someone who was on the miracle on the Hudson landing,” said Lambert.

The conference is September 2 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It’s free of charge.

You can register online by clicking here or by calling 800-272-3900.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is still happening, but in a different way due to COVID-19.

It will be taking place October 10, and organizers are urging everyone to participate on their own.

“Normally, we bring several thousand people in the triangle together and we’re not doing that this year. However, we are still walking and we’re walking on the right Triangle walk day which is Saturday, October 10th. We’re just doing that on our own streets, or own paths, our own neighborhoods,” said Lambert.

The Alzheimer’s Association will hold a virtual opening ceremony with local speakers, and a the “Triangle Promise Garden” will be planted at the NC Museum of Art.

Participants will be able to drive by on Oct. 10 and honor everyone impacted by Alzheimer’s.

To find out more about the 19 walk events taking place across North Carolina, click here.