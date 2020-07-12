COVID-19 safety measures implemented at NC youth baseball games

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Safety first was the theme as dozens of travel baseball games got underway Saturday at the Eastern Carolina Athletic Park in Goldsboro.

The day’s tournaments were hosted by Top Gun Sports, which they said they were able to reopen in late June after having to close in March due to COVID-19.

Top Gun implemented several new safety procedures including sanitizer stations, social distancing guidelines and even limited the number of people watching the games to 25 people per team. Those fans had to have a special wristband for entry.

The director of baseball says everyone is taking COVID-19 very seriously.

“We try to remind them that its a big opportunity, so we want everybody to follow all the guidelines that have been put out and practice social distancing because we want to be able to continue playing,” said Wesley Gregory Director of Baseball for Top Gun Sports.

Players like 13-year-old Tristan Langston are happy to be back on the baseball field doing what they love.

“It’s just the adrenaline and having a fun time and hanging out with your friends that’s great,” said Langston, a pitcher for the Clayton Railroaders. “I was scared I wasn’t going to be able to play but now I’m out here. I’m lucky to be out here right now.”

Players and parents alike said they now feel more comfortable coming out to future games.

“They’ve done a really good job with keeping things spaced out and making us feel safe and I’m just really happy to be back out on the field and watching my kids play,” said Benjamin Selvage, a parent of a player on the Clayton Railroaders team.

“We’re all in the same boat. We’re all trying to learn the new normal and this kind of keeps us grounded,” said Janine Grande, another parent of a child playing for the Clayton Railroaders.

