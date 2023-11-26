TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a body scan of an Edgecombe County jail inmate led to the discovery of crack and other drugs after a deputy spotted an “anomaly” near the man’s buttocks.

The announcement of the incident was made Friday by the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began when Derek Wright was brought to the Edgecombe County Detention Center on Nov. 15, a sheriff’s office news release said.

Drugs found after the body scan of an Edgecombe County Jail inmate. Photo from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Drugs found after the body scan of an Edgecombe County Jail inmate. Photo from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Drugs found after the body scan of an Edgecombe County Jail inmate. Photo from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

“Wright was placed inside the body scanner, and Sgt. S. Stalls noticed an anomaly near his buttocks. Sgt. Stalls seized the contraband and saw it was a tube,” deputies said in the news release.

The tube contained crack cocaine, heroin/fentanyl and prescription pills, the news release said.

Wright was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises.

He was held on a $5,000 secured bond.