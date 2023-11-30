ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man was released after serving 81 months in prison, but it wasn’t long until a judge ruled he would be going back for more than double the time.

Tony Lavores Davis’ history in prison stemmed from a previous conviction of distributing crack cocaine. Not long after his release, Nash County investigators were given information in the summer of 2022 that Davis, 43, was again selling crack cocaine out of his home.

Over the course of three months, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office made multiple controlled purchases from Davis at the house, located on Kingston Avenue.

On Sept. 26, 2022, a search at the home led to seizures of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, pills containing methamphetamine and a loaded .380 handgun. After this arrest, Davis bonded out and “quickly resumed” selling crack, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Investigators then conducted three additional controlled purchases of crack from Davis in October and December of 2022.

Following these purchases, he was charged and pleaded guilty in June to distribution of crack cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

On Wednesday in Raleigh, Judge James C. Dever III sentenced Davis to spend the next 16 years in prison.