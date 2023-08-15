PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a Craigslist scam and a “work-from-home” scheme.

The scam works under the guise of a legitimate transaction when a scammer targets individuals selling items on Craigslist. The sheriff’s office said the scammer initiates communication with sellers and expresses interest in their listed items.

Then, they offer to buy the items and proceeds to send a cashier’s check to cover the price. Next, the sheriff’s office said a check is sent to the seller with a monetary value that exceeds the original price.

The scammer then persuades the victim to return the excess funds to a local person, suggesting the overpayment will cover transportation costs or other fabricated expenses.

The fraudulent nature of the cashier’s check becomes apparent to the victim after they return the surplus funds.

Investigators with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office traced one scammer to Nigeria.

“An essential component of this scam is the involvement of local individuals who unwittingly act as a “money mule” to handle the checks,” stated the sheriff’s office.

The local accomplices print the fake checks, package them and mail them. In some cases, victims do not know they have engaged in a “work-from-home” deception and they have been lead to believe that they are employed by a legitimate company to work on payrolls.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to be cautious when engaging in online transactions when dealing with unfamiliar people, especially those who propose unusual payment methods.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Craigslist scam has been employed in Chatham County and victims have been reported in Wyoming, Florida, Minnesota and Virginia.

Chatham County residents should report suspicious transactions to the sheriff’s office at 919-542-2911 or their local law enforcement agency.