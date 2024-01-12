PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — School is closed Friday for a high school in Edgecombe County after a crash caused a power outage in the area, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6 a.m., deputies said a car ran into a light pole on NC-43 in front of South West Edgecombe High School.

They said the driver was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Neither speeding nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

School administrators said power is not expected to be restored for a while, prompting them to cancel classes Friday.

At the time of the announcement, they said students who were already on the way to school on buses would be returned home. They said Bus 395 and Bus 340 had not started their routes.

Administrators asked staff members to report to the high school until all students were off campus.

The school district said all other schools in Edgecombe County are operating on a normal schedule Friday.