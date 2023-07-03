DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Southbound lanes on a part of Interstate 95 in Harnett County have reopened following a two-vehicle wreck.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the wreck happened around 9:30 a.m. on Monday on I-95 South at Mile Marker 70 near Bud Hawkins Road. Both lanes were closed near Exit 70.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said that it appeared that an abandon vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle. This caused both vehicles to flip over.

It is unknown if there were any serious injuries. There was at least one ambulance at the scene. The N.C. State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.

Congestion remains in the area, the NCDOT said. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.