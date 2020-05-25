Crash closes I-95 northbound near Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Northbound Interstate 95 is closed following a crash near Dunn Sunday night.

The wreck was reported around 9:15 p.m. in Harnett County near mile marker 72, which is the I-95 exit for East Pope Street, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

There are no details about the crash itself. DOT cameras in the area appear to show traffic backed up about two miles.

The left southbound lane of I-95 is also closed. The NCDOT said that motorists should follow a detour.

The detour is for northbound traffic to take Exit 65 for NC-82 and turn left onto NC-82 West. Then, turn right onto US-301 North/Dunn Road. After that, drivers should turn right onto US-421 South and take the on ramp for I-95.

The highway is scheduled to reopen by 11:55 p.m.

