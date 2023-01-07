DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly tractor-trailer crash has closed southbound Interstate 95 in Harnett County Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. just south of mile marker 72, which is at U.S. 421 in Dunn, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A tractor-trailer hit an overpass at nearby Pope Road and burst into flames, possibly damaging the bridge, according to an NCDOT spokesperson. One person died in the crash, NCDOT officials said.

An NCDOT camera about two miles away at exit 70 showed large plumes of smoke in the distance.

NCDOT engineers will need to inspect the bridge before the highway or bridge can reopen, according to NCDOT spokeswoman Lauren Haviland, adding the process could close I-95 for an extended period.

Dunn police issued a statement asking drivers to avoid an area after a “major traffic incident.”

Police said drivers should stay away from the area of Spring Branch Road and East Cumberland Street if possible as crews work to clear the incident.

The crash happened in a construction zone that frequently experiences wrecks.

Officials said that the crash and road closure is being added to several electronic signs along I-95 in North Carolina.

A detour has been set up for southbound traffic, the NCDOT said.

Motorists must use Exit 75 to Jonesboro Road and turn right on Jonesboro Road. Continue on Jonesboro Road, which becomes Carolina Drive and N. Clinton Avenue. Continue straight to U.S. 301 S then turn left on Long Branch Road. Continue on Long Branch Road then turn right to return to I-95 South.

The NCDOT said the highway should be cleared by 8 p.m.