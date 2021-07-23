Tractor-trailer flips, closing I-95 southbound near Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate-95 in Wilson County closed all southbound lanes Friday night just west of Wilson, officials say.

The incident was reported just after 9:30 p.m. along I-95 near mile marker 119, which is U.S. 264, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the wreck. The crash happened when the driver of the tractor-trailer lost control and the big rig flipped on its side, blocking the southbound lanes.

No injuries were reported.

A detour has been set up for motorists. Drivers must take Exit 119, which is Interstate-795, then continue straight to re-access I-95.

The scene should clear by 2 a.m. Saturday, the NC DOT said.