DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed part of Interstate 95 for more than an hour Friday afternoon in Harnett County, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 70 just south of Dunn, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The left lane reopened around 4:30 p.m. — more than an hour after the crash closed both lanes near Bud Hawkins Road. About five minutes later, the other lane reopened.

Earlier, NCDOT traffic cameras showed emergency vehicles blocking the highway just beyond and under the overpass for Bud Hawkins Road.

On NCDOT cameras, traffic could be seen backed up to Long Branch Road. NCDOT data showed southbound traffic was also slowed starting at Dunn.

Traffic backed up at Long Branch Road. NCDOT image

There’s no word about injuries or what caused the wreck.