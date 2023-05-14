ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash on Interstate 95 in Nash County backed up traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon and evening.

The crash was reported before 4 p.m. on I-95 at mile marker 130 and N.C. 58, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

One lane is closed in each direction. Photos from the scene showed a massive fire after a car and tractor-trailer collided and ended up in the median.

Traffic is backed up about two miles in each direction, according to traffic cameras at N.C. 97 to the south and at West Mount Drive to the north.

The NCDOT said the highway should reopen by 8 p.m.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol would not provide any information about the crash.