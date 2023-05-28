OLIVIA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County highway is expected to be closed for several hours after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

It comes during Memorial Day weekend, when a record number of drivers are expected to travel on North Carolina roads.

At 1:44 p.m., NCDOT reported that NC-87 northbound was closed in both directions near Olivia Road because of a crash.

The area is in the western part of the county, about five miles from the Lee County border.

NCDOT said the impact to traffic was high.

They said the road could likely be closed until about 5:30 p.m.

A trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said there has been one confirmed fatality in the crash.

They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.