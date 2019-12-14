Northbound I-95 in Harnett County reopens after vehicle crash

COATS, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Harnett County for about 35 minutes Saturday afternoon, officials say.

The wreck was reported around 4 p.m. near exit 77, which is Hodges Chapel Road near Coats, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Drivers were being told to “follow local law enforcement” for a detour in the area.

The crash involved a single-vehicle, which was blocking traffic in the area, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The NCDOT reported the crash scene was clear by 4:35 p.m.

