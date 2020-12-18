Crash closes southbound lanes I-95 south of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic collision has closed the southbound lanesof Interstate-95 south near mile marker 29, the NCDOT said.
The collision occurred near St. Pauls, south of Fayetteville.
A detour is in place to help motorist around the closure.
Detour
Take Exit 33 onto US-301 South; proceed on US-301 South to re-access I-95 South.
NCDOT said the impact to traffic could last through 11:30 a.m.
