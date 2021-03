DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) – Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed north of Rocky Mount, according to an alert issued just before 6 p.m. by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A crash closed the road on the southbound side near exit 141, which is N.C. 43. NCDOT said it is expected to reopen by 8 p.m.

Drivers are instructed to take exit 141 to cross over N.C. 43, then get back onto I-95 south.