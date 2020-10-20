U.S. 64 west reopens in Rocky Mount after crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash closed westbound lanes of U.S. 64 for about 90 minutes Monday night near Interstate 95 in Rocky Mount.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened before 7:15 p.m. Rocky Mount police are investigating.

The road was closed just west of the interchange with I-95. Drivers were asked to follow the directions of on-scene law enforcement.

The highway reopened just after 8:45 p.m.

No additional information was available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: