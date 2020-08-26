Crash closes westbound US 64 in Nash County

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash closed U.S. 64 westbound in Nash County early Wednesday morning, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash happened after midnight in Spring Hope near mile marker 443, which is about three miles west of exit 446 for N.C. 231.

Drivers are asked to take exit 446 to N.C. 231, turn left onto N.C. 231, then follow that to N.C. 97. Turn right onto N.C. 96 and follow it to N.C. 39 north and continue onto N.C. 39 north to re-access U.S. 64 at exit 439.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, but was not able to release any information about it, as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

