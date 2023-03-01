GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash closed part of Central Heights Road in Goldsboro, according to police.

Police said this happened overnight in the 3200 block of Central Heights Road, and it knocked down utility lines and a pole.

Crews were working on repairs Wednesday morning, but it is unknown how long it will take to complete the repairs and have the roadway reopened, according to officers.

Police said that Wednesday morning traffic should follow the below detours: