GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash closed part of Central Heights Road in Goldsboro, according to police.
Police said this happened overnight in the 3200 block of Central Heights Road, and it knocked down utility lines and a pole.
Crews were working on repairs Wednesday morning, but it is unknown how long it will take to complete the repairs and have the roadway reopened, according to officers.
Police said that Wednesday morning traffic should follow the below detours:
- Northbound traffic on Central Heights Rd from Berkeley Blvd should find alternate routes, if traveling beyond Hilda Pl.
Southbound traffic on Central Heights Rd is being diverted onto Thoroughfare Rd.
- Westbound traffic on Thoroughfare Rd must turn right to travel northbound on Central Heights Rd.
- Drivers going to Eastern Wayne Middle School should travel south on Central Heights Rd from New Hope Rd to the school.