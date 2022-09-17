GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — An early morning hit-and-run crash left Battleground Avenue closed for more than 14 hours Friday.

Repairs were complete, and the road was reopened around 8:30 p.m.

According to Greensboro Police Department, a multi-vehicle crash just after 4 a.m. Friday damaged a power pole at Battleground Avenue and Markland Drive.

The road was closed in all directions while Duke Energy repaired the power lines and poles.

Greensboro police later confirmed that a 2022 green BMW M3, which was stolen from a car dealer in Rocky Mount, was involved in the hit-and-run wreck.

The driver of the stolen BMW collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 79-year-old Greensboro man, police said.

The wreck happened when the driver of the stolen BMW was on Battleground Avenue traveling at a high rate of speed, lost contol and then crashed into the back of the Corvette, according to a Greensboro police report.

The BMW then went through the Markham Drive intersection and crashed into a power pole, police said. The BMW driver fled — leaving the wrecked car behind — before police arrived.

The BMW M3, which typically sells for more than $70,000, was stolen from Capital Ford in Rocky Mount, officials said.

There were only minor injuries in the crash.