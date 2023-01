HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. Highway Patrol confirmed that there was at least one ejection in a wreck on N.C. 125 near Blue Sky Road in Halifax County around 12:39 p.m. on Friday.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said N.C. 125 has been closed in both directions near Blue Sky Road because of the crash. The department expects the road to be opened by 3:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.