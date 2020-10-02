Detour set up after crash with injuries closes I-85 north in Henderson

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Vance County say that a crash has closed northbound Interstate 85 in Henderson Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 5:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Dabney Drive, which is near mile marker 213, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck involved an SUV and a passenger car and at least two people were injured, Henderson authorities said.

Those who were injured were taken by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment, according to Henderson officials.

A detour has been set up by authorities at the scene. Drivers should take Exit 206 (U.S. 158 Business East). Continue on U.S. 158 Business East for about 7.5 miles and make a right onto U.S. 1 Business South. Continue on U.S. 1 Business South for 3 miles and make a left onto U.S. 1 Bypass North. Continue on U.S. 1 Bypass North for 7 miles to re-access I-85.

The highway is expected to remain closed until 9 p.m.

