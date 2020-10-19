Creedmoor glassblowing artist finds success with unique pumpkins despite pandemic problems

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) – Glass pumpkins are selling fast at a North Carolina art gallery despite tough times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Making work is wonderful, but if you don’t sell it you can’t make a living out of it,” said glassblowing artist Lisa Oakley.

Cedar Creek Gallery closed for weeks earlier this year when the pandemic began. It is back open with safety precautions in place.

“Obviously, for everybody shutting down their business was hard and we’re back open in the gallery with limited occupancy so it’s safe. But, all of the shows were canceled and for artists, it has been especially hard,” said Oakley.

Oakley has been blowing glass for over 20 years. She discovered her love for glass art after taking classes in the mountains in the early 1990s.

“If you think about it, this time in our world right now…will be looked upon as the glass age. We have glass in our cars, we have buildings that are like the shell of it is almost completely glass, we have things we eat and drink out of that are glass and then we had art,” Oakley said.

She makes about everything you can think of. Her glass pumpkins are a huge hit during the Halloween season.

“It’s just crazy. We have a pumpkin patch here where we sell thousands of pumpkins every year and people wait until the day that the pumpkin patch opens to add to their collection,” Oakley said.

Because of the pandemic this year, she started making glass pumpkins early so she could keep up with the demand.

“The hardest part for us is having to stay distanced from people because we are very people-oriented. We love seeing our customers,” Oakley said.

The gallery is now reaching customers online for the first time.

“A lot of the artists rely on being able to sell their work and when the opportunity to sell your work is lower it is harder and that’s why we’re excited here at Cedar Creek to be great supporters of the artists,” Oakley said.

Cedar Creek Gallery is open each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at limited capacity.

