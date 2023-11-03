Note: The accompanying video explains how Crime Stoppers pays for anonymous tips on crime

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Creedmoor police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who used credit cards that were stolen from a home Monday.

According to the department, Creedmoor police officers responded to a private residence Monday after a wallet was reported stolen. The wallet had several financial bank cards belonging to the victim.

Those same cards were later used the same day at multiple stores in Durham, police say. Investigators working the case viewed surveillance videos from Target, Walmart and NC Beauty Outlet that showed the subjects making purchases with the stolen cards.

(Creedmoor Police Department)

(Creedmoor Police Department)

(Creedmoor Police Department)

According to police, nearly $3,000 worth of items were bought using the stolen cards.

Surveillance video also captured the two driving a light-colored 2013-2015 Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information about the identity of the individuals is asked to call the Creedmoor Police Department at (919) 528-1515 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at (919) 693-3100.

Callers will be kept anonymous and do not have to give their name or personal information.