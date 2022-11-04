CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A new 155-acre preserve just opened up Friday morning in southern Granville County in Creedmoor, right by the Wake County Line.

“There’s about 10,000 feet of creek, two miles of hiking trails. It also provides a wild life area for animals to thrive and to be healthy and happy, just like all of us,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

He smiled as a bright red ribbon was cut, officially opening up the Robertson Creek Nature Preserve Park in Creedmoor.

The park has been a work in progress for almost two years and it’s something the community has been waiting for.

“Trails are very popular and there are not a lot of them in Granville County,” said Derek Halberg, the Executive Director of the Tar River Land Conservancy.

The group has been working hard to get this project completed.

Halberg told CBS 17 more than 122 volunteers spent about 650 hours of their own time to help mark the trails in the reserve.

But the land is more than just a nature-lover’s paradise– it was originally purchased in 2016 as a conservation effort.

“There’s a lot of wetland and floodplain areas here on the property,” said Halberg. “The creeks that are on this property flow down to Falls Lake, which happens to be the drinking water reservoir for the City of Raleigh and other communities in Wake County.”

The City of Raleigh, along with the City of Creedmoor and the Attorney General’s Office combined efforts on the land purchase.

“There aren’t many municipalities who are spending money to help folks in other counties, but the City of Raleigh has done that,” said Stein. “Of course, there is some self-interest, because we want to have clean drinking water in Raleigh as well.”