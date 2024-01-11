CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are searching for a man who police say stole from a smoke shop in Creedmoor last week.

According to the Creedmoor Police Department, the theft occurred at around 8:10 p.m. last Friday at Variety Smoke Store, which is located along North Durham Avenue.

Police said the suspect concealed a glass container of cannabinoids in his coat and left the store without paying for the items.

The man was last seen on security video walking on East Lake Road toward Main Street, wearing a black coat and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Creedmoor Police Department at (919) 528-1515 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at (919) 693-3100. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.