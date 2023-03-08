CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Creedmoor police said two cases of Modelo Beer were taken from a store on Saturday.

Three subjects are wanted for questioning in the theft that happened at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday at Creedmoor Food Store at 107 North Durham Avenue, according to police.

The subjects were seen on surveillance video leaving the area driving a dark-colored four-door vehicle. The vehicle may be a 2005-2011 Pontiac G6 with possible dark-colored aftermarket rims.

The suspect vehicle in the beer theft in Creedmoor on Saturday. (City of Creedmoor/Facebook)

Anyone with information or similar cases please call Creedmoor Police Department at 919-528-1515 or call Granville County Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100.

A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Callers do not have to give their name or personal information. All callers are kept anonymous.