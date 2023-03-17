CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A Creedmoor teen was caught Wednesday and charged with robbing an Uber driver and stealing his car, according to Creedmoor police.

On Sunday shortly before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery and stolen vehicle call on Lyon Street.

After arriving, the victim told officers that his vehicle, wallet, and keys had been stolen at gunpoint. The victim told officers that he was an Uber driver and picked up the suspect in Durham before driving to Creedmoor.

On Wednesday, police investigators served a juvenile petition on a 17-year-old boy. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, and felony possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Creedmoor Police Department at 919-528-1515 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100. Reporting persons do not have to give their name. A reward up to $2,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.