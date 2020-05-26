Crews from 2 counties battle silo fire in Sampson County

TURKEY, N.C. (WNCN) – Fire departments from two counties spent hours Monday evening battling a fire at a silo in Sampson County, according to the Warsaw Fire Department.
Firefighters responded prior to 8 p.m. to Prestage Farms Inc. in Turkey. Units were still on scene after 10 p.m. working to contain hot spots.
The silo contained wood shavings, Warsaw fire officials said.
No further information was available.
