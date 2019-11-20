Crews in process of removing Confederate statue in Pittsboro Tuesday night

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in Chatham County said Tuesday night that removal of a Pittsboro Confederate monument had started.

The monument’s future had been the subject of many weekend protests and counterprotests, with 11 people arrested Saturday, according to Chatham County deputies.

“Crews are working to safely and respectfully dismantle the Confederate monument, which includes the statue and pedestal,” a news release said.

Officials said the statue and pedestal will be taken to “a safe location” where they will be preserved and stored until such time as the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) “finds a more appropriate location to place them.”

Officials said that the area was “an active construction zone” and that some roads will be closed in the area.

