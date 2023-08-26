ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews in Harnett County are working to remove mold in Triton High School before classes start Monday, officials said Saturday.

The mold recently developed in the high school after some HVAC units malfunctioned, according to a statement from Natalie Tucker Ferrell, spokeswoman for Harnett County Schools.

The problems with the HVAC units caused increased humidity levels inside the building, leading to some mold/mildew growth which district staff “has been cleaning and mitigating,” Tucker said in the Saturday afternoon statement.

She said the mold was discovered Friday afternoon in the gym of the school, which is located at 215 Maynard Lake Road.

Crews are working to “clean up and mitigate” the area of the mold before students arrive for classes on Monday, Tucker said.

“It is possible that work may continue through the weekend, but it is also expected that the cleanup will be complete prior to student arrival,” Tucker said in the statement to CBS 17.

Enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year at Triton was 1,225 students, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.